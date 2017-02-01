 

my [2nd] Mozilla 1 year mark

Feb. 1st, 2017 03:06 pm
escapewindow: escape window (Default)
[personal profile] escapewindow

One year ago today, I rejoined Mozilla. I'm glad to be back :) Some highlights:

There are already some cool things on the horizon for this next year, my [2nd] second year. I'm looking forward to it.

