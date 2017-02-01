my [2nd] Mozilla 1 year markFeb. 1st, 2017 03:06 pm
escapewindow
One year ago today, I rejoined Mozilla. I'm glad to be back :) Some highlights:
- taskcluster-client.py: I added py3 support, pre-generated code, and async support.
- scriptworker 0.1.0 through 2.1.0.
- signingscript to run signing tasks in scriptworker
- a py3-compatible, standalone signtool
- docker-signing-server for testing purposes
- dephash, for python dependency hashing
- configman py3 support, a project I had started in 2015
- chain of trust generation + verification
- helped get linux and android nightlies to tier1 in taskcluster
- I wrote a post about 100% test coverage
- I wrote a post about generically packaged tools
There are already some cool things on the horizon for this next year, my [2nd] second year. I'm looking forward to it.